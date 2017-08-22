Longview Voices Concern Over Education Funding

Part of the new funding plan in Washington state is a regional bump in teacher salaries for districts with higher costs of living. But in Cowlitz County, that’s not the case because median home prices are too low.

Dan Zorn is Longview Public Schools’ Superintendent.

“So we’re going to be funded at a lower level than those more affluent districts and I think there’s real potential for that salary gap widening,” said Dan Zorn, Longview Public Schools’ superintendent.

If that salary gap widens, Zorn said his district won’t be able to attract qualified teachers to fill the 450 positions in his district.

Zorn plans to discuss this with local lawmakers and propose salary adjustments to the education plan next year.

By comparison, the new funding plan translates to a six percent raise for teachers' salaries in Vancouver and Evergreen school districts, and an increase as high as 12 percent in Camas. 

education funding

