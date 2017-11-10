Listen Live November 11: Northwest Veterans Share Stories Of Vietnam And Beyond

By Scott Leadingham 12 minutes ago
  • Matt Steadman (left), Sgt At Arms, and Ron Schmidt, commander, hold Logan Wheeler's portrait at the American Legion building in Yakima that bears his name.
    Matt Steadman (left), Sgt At Arms, and Ron Schmidt, commander, hold Logan Wheeler's portrait at the American Legion building in Yakima that bears his name.
    KATHERINE BARNER/NORTHWEST PUBLIC RADIO

We’re taking time this Veterans Day to look at stories of people around the Northwest who have served our country.

On Saturday, November 11, you’ll hear from two Vietnam veterans discussing their experiences in war, and at home. You’ll also hear from two Washington State University journalism students who uncovered the nearly forgotten legacy of a local World War I soldier and fellow WSU student whose story was nearly lost to time.

WHEN: Saturday, November 11, 7:40 a.m. and again at 9:40 a.m.

WHERE: All the stations of Northwest Public Radio

LISTEN LIVE HERE

You’ll hear Northwest veterans Bob Wakefield and George Stockton – both of Moscow, Idaho – reflecting on their time in Vietnam, and the years since they’ve returned. The stories come from an October event with Northwest Public Television and Radio at the Colfax, Washington, library.

RELATED: Watch Bob Wakefield, George Stockton and other Northwest veterans discuss their experience in Vietnam

And you’ll hear from WSU journalism students Katherine Barner and Emry Dinman about how they uncovered the intriguing and nearly forgotten-to-history legacy of another student who served and died in World War I.

RELATED: Hear and see much more about what they discovered when they looked into the life of Logan Wheeler

Tags: 
veterans
veterans day
veterans day 2017

Related Content

Getting To Know A Veteran Who Died A Century Ago

By Katherine Barner & Emry Dinman Nov 9, 2017
Katherine Barner / Northwest Public Radio

This is a student multi-media project with Northwest Public Radio.  

Sometimes we grieve for people we’ve never met. Walking through a cemetery, looking at the graves of people who exist to you only as names in stone, it’s easy to wonder at the loss. It’s a shallow grief, not the long-term grief for a friend lost, but the fleeting interjection of some unknowable person into your periphery.

WWII Vet Returns Flag Taken From Fallen Japanese Soldier In 1944

By Aug 15, 2017

A World War II veteran from the Inland Northwest traveled to a village in rural Japan Tuesday to personally return a "good luck flag" he picked up from the body of a fallen Japanese soldier on the Pacific island of Saipan in the summer of 1944.

"Taking the flag kind of bothered me because it is so special,” said Marvin Strombo, 93.

Washington Soldiers Home Ordered To Take Corrective Action To Protect Residents

By May 1, 2017

The Washington Soldiers Home has been ordered to take steps to protect it residents. The order by outside regulators follows a recent investigation that found “widespread deficiencies” at the nursing home for veterans.

The Washington Soldiers Home is a state-run facility that serves veterans, their spouses or widows and Gold Star parents.