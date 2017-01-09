Kate Brown To Take Oath, Deliver Inaugural Address

By 37 minutes ago
  • Oregon Governor Kate Brown will take the oath of office and deliver her inaugural address today to the state legislature.
    Office of the Governor / Flickr

Oregon Governor Kate Brown will take the oath of office and deliver an inaugural address Monday.

Brown, a Democrat, became governor when John Kitzhaber resigned in February 2015. She was elected in November to serve the remaining two years of Kitzhaber's term.

The governor's office says Brown's speech will double as her State of the State address. It comes before a joint session of the Oregon House and Senate.

New and most returning members of the state Legislature will also take the oath. The exception will be state Senators who are in the middle of a four-year term.

House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney are also expected to be returned to their leadership positions. Democrats control both chambers of the Oregon Legislature.

