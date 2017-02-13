Jury Selection In 2nd Malheur Refuge Trial Set To Begin

By Conrad Wilson 2 minutes ago
Originally published on February 13, 2017 1:49 pm

Jury selection in a second trial stemming from last year's occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon gets underway Tuesday at the U.S. District Court in Portland.

This trial follows last October’s stunning acquittal of occupation leaders Ammon Bundy and six others.

Four defendants are set to go to trial this time: Jason Patrick, Duane Ehmer, Jake Ryan and Darryl Thorn.

While they’re lesser known than the leaders who were tried last fall, the government believes the defendants must be held accountable for their actions. Meanwhile, defense attorneys say those on trial were protesting their government and are not guilty of the charges they face.

Like the last trial, these defendants have been charged with felonies. The main charge is conspiracy to prevent federal employees from doing their jobs at the refuge. Some have also been charged with carrying a firearm in a federal facility.

Unlike the last trial, these defendants are also facing misdemeanor charges, like trespassing and destruction of property. Those charges will be heard by a judge, not the jury.

