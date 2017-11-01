Jay Inslee Bashes Republican Tax Plan

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has warned that hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians would feel the impact if Congress succeeds in overhauling the nation’s tax law.

The GOP-led proposal would eliminate the deduction for state and local taxes. Inslee says this change would especially hit middle class families.

“And this is real money," Inslee said. "Over 800,000 Washington families who today enjoy that sales tax deduction would lose it under this Republican proposal.”

Inslee called on all of Washington’s congressional delegation to reject this proposal, especially Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, who represents Washington's 3rd District. He called the Republican a pivotal vote on the issue.

Herrera Beutler’s office said the Congresswoman looks forward to reviewing the tax proposal when it’s released.