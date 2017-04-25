Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on NPR News
All Things Considered Weekend on NPR News
All Things Considered Weekend on NPR & Classical Music
All Things Considered on NPR & Classical Music

Jay Dickey, Arkansas Congressman Who Blocked Gun Research, Dies At 77

By editor 3 hours ago
Originally published on April 25, 2017 2:10 pm
Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.