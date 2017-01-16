Japanese Tapeworm Identified in Pacific Northwest

Planning to go out for sushi over any time soon? You might be in for a side of Japanese tapeworm.

The tapeworm lives in salmonids, that’s fish like salmon and trout. Until recently, scientists thought it only infected fish in Asia. But new research has identified the parasite in the Pacific Northwest too.

Roman Kuchta is a tapeworm expert at the Czech Academy of Sciences. He got the idea to do this research when a friend traveling in British Columbia came home with a Japanese tapeworm.

"And he remembered that he ate some raw salmon," Kuchta said. "And probably you would like to know if he had some symptoms, but actually not. He just observed the pieces of tapeworm in the stool."

Kuchta said some tapeworms can be harmful to human health, but not this one. So, should you turn down that salmon sashimi?

"No, go ahead," Kuchta said. "I like it also. And the chances are really quite low."

Kuchta said you can avoid the chance of infection entirely by sticking to salmon that’s been fully frozen or well cooked.

