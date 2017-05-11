Investigation Into Washington Birth Defects Finds No Causes

A cluster of fatal birth defects has left several families in Eastern Washington mourning the loss of children they will never know. They’re also worried and frustrated by the years of questions about what happened to their babies -- questions that remain unanswered.

Two toddlers run around Sally Garcia Acosta’s house. They squeal as they take their toy cars for a spin -- through the den, and around the kitchen corner.

She sits on the couch beside a small butterfly-adorned box. It holds some of Garcia Acosta’s most sacred belongings: memories of her deceased daughter, Maria Rosario Perez. Garcia Acosta lifts a polkadot dress from the box. It was way too big for Maria’s tiny frame -- she weighed 3 pounds 6.6 ounces when she was prematurely born.

“It was the smallest thing we could find on short notice,” Garcia Acosta says.

Maria was born with a rare and fatal birth defect called anencephaly. It’s striking at an alarming rate -- about four times the national average -- in three Eastern Washington counties.

The condition leaves babies who survive to term without their skulls and brains completely formed.

“It’s hard. You have this hope that you’ll have the baby -- you’re going to get to enjoy them. You’re going to get to see them grow up," Garcia Acosta says. "And then out of nowhere it’s taken away from you. And there’s nothing that anyone can explain. To tell you why.”

Nurse Sara Barron was the first to raise the alarm. In 2010, she worked at Prosser Memorial Hospital, where she says, they delivered maybe 300 babies per year. In a two month period, she say two babies were born with anencephaly.

“And I’m thinking right then, ‘This is bad.’ I’ve been a nurse for over 30 years. I saw one case 30 years ago when I was in nursing school; one case 12 years ago at another hospital; and now I’ve seen two in two months at this little, tiny hospital," Barron says.

Other healthcare workers in the area had also seen an increase in anencephaly cases.

So Barron alerted the Washington State Department of Health.Its epidemiologists found elevated rates of anencephaly cases in the Yakima River Basin.

But why?

State epidemiologists called in the CDC, studied literature reviews, and held listening sessions in Eastern Washington to get a handle on possible causes.

They eventually interviewed 17 mothers in the area.

The investigators ruled out every concern that came to their attention: things like radiation from Hanford, pesticide exposure and nitrates in drinking water.

In the end, after six years, they found nothing. Cathy Wasserman is the state epidemiologist. She says cluster investigations are notoriously difficult.

“It’s really disappointing for us to not be able to say this is what learned and this is what we could do to prevent heartache and tragedy from affecting families," Wasserman says.

But some people think there’s more that could be done.

Sara Barron, the nurse who first reported these cases, wonders if there might be more connection to rural areas. She points to a map on her computer screen. She says other anencephaly clusters across the country also appear to be in less populated areas.

“In our counties, it was the farmworkers as well as the farm owners that were getting the anencephaly. It was not economic. It was not race. It was not necessarily by diet," Barron says. "So there’s something else out there that’s related, and we don’t know what it is.”

Barron says it could be environmental factors.

One thing that’s certain about anencephaly: women of childbearing age can reduce their risk by taking folic acid.

Sally Garcia Acosta, who’s taken folic acid during all of her pregnancies, hopes there will be answers some day.

“It’s frustrating. I figure it’s not only my child, it’s happening to other people, too. If no one talks about it, and everyone pushes it aside, it’ll never get figured out," Garcia Acosta says.

The state is going to continue monitoring pregnancies with anencephaly through next January.

