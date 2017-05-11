Investigation Into Washington Birth Defects Finds No Causes

By Courtney Flatt 11 minutes ago
  • Sally Garcia Acosta with one of her two children. Garcia Acosta lost a child who was born with anencephaly, a rare birth defect.
    Sally Garcia Acosta with one of her two children. Garcia Acosta lost a child who was born with anencephaly, a rare birth defect.

A cluster of fatal birth defects has left several families in Eastern Washington mourning the loss of children they will never know. They’re also worried and frustrated by the years of questions about what happened to their babies -- questions that remain unanswered.

Two toddlers run around Sally Garcia Acosta’s house. They squeal as they take their toy cars for a spin -- through the den, and around the kitchen corner.

She sits on the couch beside a small butterfly-adorned box. It holds some of Garcia Acosta’s most sacred belongings: memories of her deceased daughter, Maria Rosario Perez. Garcia Acosta lifts a polkadot dress from the box. It was way too big for Maria’s tiny frame -- she weighed 3 pounds 6.6 ounces when she was prematurely born.

“It was the smallest thing we could find on short notice,” Garcia Acosta says.

Maria was born with a rare and fatal birth defect called anencephaly. It’s striking at an alarming rate -- about four times the national average -- in three Eastern Washington counties.

The condition leaves babies who survive to term without their skulls and brains completely formed.

“It’s hard. You have this hope that you’ll have the baby -- you’re going to get to enjoy them. You’re going to get to see them grow up," Garcia Acosta says. "And then out of nowhere it’s taken away from you. And there’s nothing that anyone can explain. To tell you why.”

Nurse Sara Barron was the first to raise the alarm. In 2010, she worked at Prosser Memorial Hospital, where she says, they delivered maybe 300 babies per year. In a two month period, she say two babies were born with anencephaly.

“And I’m thinking right then, ‘This is bad.’ I’ve been a nurse for over 30 years. I saw one case 30 years ago when I was in nursing school; one case 12 years ago at another hospital; and now I’ve seen two in two months at this little, tiny hospital," Barron says.

Other healthcare workers in the area had also seen an increase in anencephaly cases.

So Barron alerted the Washington State Department of Health.Its epidemiologists found elevated rates of anencephaly cases in the Yakima River Basin.

But why?

State epidemiologists called in the CDC, studied literature reviews, and held listening sessions in Eastern Washington to get a handle on possible causes.

They eventually interviewed 17 mothers in the area.

The investigators ruled out every concern that came to their attention: things like radiation from Hanford, pesticide exposure and nitrates in drinking water.

In the end, after six years, they found nothing. Cathy Wasserman is the state epidemiologist. She says cluster investigations are notoriously difficult.

“It’s really disappointing for us to not be able to say this is what learned and this is what we could do to prevent heartache and tragedy from affecting families," Wasserman says.

But some people think there’s more that could be done.

Sara Barron, the nurse who first reported these cases, wonders if there might be more connection to rural areas. She points to a map on her computer screen. She says other anencephaly clusters across the country also appear to be in less populated areas.

“In our counties, it was the farmworkers as well as the farm owners that were getting the anencephaly. It was not economic. It was not race. It was not necessarily by diet," Barron says. "So there’s something else out there that’s related, and we don’t know what it is.”

Barron says it could be environmental factors.

One thing that’s certain about anencephaly: women of childbearing age can reduce their risk by taking folic acid.

Sally Garcia Acosta, who’s taken folic acid during all of her pregnancies, hopes there will be answers some day.

“It’s frustrating. I figure it’s not only my child, it’s happening to other people, too. If no one talks about it, and everyone pushes it aside, it’ll never get figured out," Garcia Acosta says.

The state is going to continue monitoring pregnancies with anencephaly through next January.

Copyright 2017 EarthFix

Tags: 
anencephaly
birth defects

Related Content

Birth Defect Investigation In Eastern Washington Proves Inconclusive

By Dec 14, 2016

An investigation into a rare birth defect affecting babies in Eastern Washington has come to an end. The findings have left more questions than answers. Disease clusters are notoriously hard to investigate. That proved to be the case for a fatal birth defect in three Eastern Washington counties.

Folic Acid Additive May Reduce Birth Defects In Central Washington

By Kristian Foden-Vencil Apr 14, 2016
amy_lv / Fotolia

The Food and Drug Administration agreed Thursday to allow folic acid to be added to corn flour — possibly preventing birth defects like those plaguing Central Washington.

WA Birth Defect Cluster Still A Mystery

By Feb 12, 2016
Jan & Peggy / Flickr

An abnormally high number of babies in Central Washington have been diagnosed with a fatal defect since 2010. The cause is still unknown. State health officials are collecting data in hopes of learning more.

Anencephaly, in which babies born with their brains and skulls are not completely formed, is fatal - and pregnancies in Benton, Franklin, and Yakima counties have been affected at a rate about four times above the national average. State health workers are conducting an investigation into what’s happening.

Health Officials Plan Next Steps In Birth Defect Investigation

By Courtney Flatt Jul 28, 2014
Bridget Coila / Flickr

Investigators still aren’t sure what is causing a cluster of birth defects in central Washington. The rate of the rare defect is four times the national average. Health officials met today to figure out what to do next.