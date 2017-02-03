Inslee Stumps for Planned Parenthood in Spokane

Washington Governor Jay Inslee came to Spokane Friday to offer public support for Planned Parenthood and send a message to Congressional Republicans.

“We are here today to say simply this: to the president of the United States, to the U.S. Congress, keep your hands off the health care of people in Spokane County,” Inslee said to applause.

The governor praised Planned Parenthood for providing health care to 12,000 people in Spokane County and nearly 100,000 around Washington each year. If the Affordable Care Act is repealed, the reproductive health agency may lose the federal reimbursements it receives for the care it provides to low-income women. That money provides a majority of Planned Parenthood’s funding.

In addition to that message, Inslee also had a thought for Republicans in Congress who support dumping Obamacare.

“We need Republicans to stand up right now and say they’re not going to replace the health care that people have today unless they replace it at the same time, in the same benefit package,” he said.

The governor said the state will fight to stop federal politicians from taking away the health care provided to 700,000 people who receive coverage through Washington’s insurance exchange.

