Inslee Says Washington Won't Aid 'Mean-Spirited Policies' On Immigration

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed an executive order Thursday in response to President Donald Trump’s crackdown on undocumented immigrants. The Democrat said the state will not participate in “mean-spirited policies” on immigration.



Trump’s Department of Homeland Security warned this week that anyone in violation of immigration laws is subject to arrest, detention and possible deportation.

Inslee’s order bars state employees from assisting the feds in the enforcement of civil immigration laws. It also prohibits state involvement in the creation of any possible, future religious registry -- something Trump has previously suggested for Muslims.

“Washington has always been and will always remain a place that welcomes and embraces people of all faiths, all nationalities and all orientations,” the governor said.

Inslee said his executive order reaffirms existing state policy as did a similar order in Oregon earlier this month.

