Inslee Announces Plans To Restructure Family And Children Services

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced plans to create a new department focusing on at-risk families and children. The Department of Children, Youth and Families, as the agency will be called, will provide services currently overseen by Social and Health Services.

Inslee made the announcement at El Centro de la Raza as part of his budget rollout. He says moving these programs to a separate department would better serve kids and families.

“These kids and their families can have one place to go for services, rather than five or six, spread out under the state government," Inslee said, "And when we do this, these families are going to have better access, faster access and more comprehensive access.”

The governor’s budget proposal includes money to start the transition. Last month, a blue ribbon panel proposed restructuring how services are provided, saying the new agency should focus on improving outcomes. The Legislature will take up plan when it convenes in January.

