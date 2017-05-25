Inland Folk 35th Anniversary Concert Info

Celebrate 35 years of Inland Folk with Dan Maher with a special concert on Thursday June 22nd at 7:30 in the Richland Players Theatre.

Musical guests include Heidi Muller, Pint n Dale, Bryan Bowers, and Belinda Bowler.

Seating is limited and must be reserved in advance.

Each reservation includes a commemorative Inland Folk t-shirt. Reserve your tickets here.

A note from Dan: All of these musicians are very instrumental in the beginning of my performing career. Without them I wouldn’t have done any of this. Because of them I got rid of the fear of performing in front of larger audiences.

Thank to the sponsors of the Inland Folk 35th Anniversary concert:

Gilbert Cellars

Hyperspud Sports

Three Rivers Folklife Society & Tumbleweed Music Festival