Immigration Policies In Some Northwest Cities Clash With Federal Approach

By 1 hour ago
  • File photo. The Trump administration's new immigration policy calls for assistance from local law enforcement.
Originally published on February 22, 2017 3:53 pm

The Department of Homeland Security this week released further details on the Trump administration’s immigration policy. It calls on local law enforcement for assistance. But not all Northwest cities are willing to comply.

For the last several weeks, rumors of raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been flying across eastern Washington, and there’s concern local law enforcement is helping.

“We are there to assist ICE, should they need something specific, but the policy for the city of Spokane is very clear about the fact that we don’t stop and detain anybody based solely on upon that, that we’re not basically seeking illegal folks,” Spokane Police Department spokesman Shane Phillips said.

Washington has also moved to shield immigration data from federal agencies.

In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order earlier this month that prohibits state agencies and employees from assisting federal immigration officials.

Murray Calls Trump Immigration Policy 'Very Wrongheaded'

By 1 hour ago

This week, Trump’s Department of Homeland Security announced an aggressive plan to deport people who are in the United States illegally and who run afoul of the law.

On a visit to Olympia on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Patty Murray described the policy as “very wrongheaded.”

Washington Governor Wouldn't Order National Guard To Round-Up Immigrants

By Kristian Foden-Vencil Feb 17, 2017
Ted S. Warren / AP Images

The Oregon Governor’s office says the state military is not permitted to arrest or detain people based on their immigration status. 

Seattle Immigrant "Dreamer" Detained in Immigration Lock-up

By Feb 15, 2017
Flickr User Seattle Globalist / Flickr

An immigrant in Seattle protected by the so-called “DACA” or “dreamer” program is currently being held in a Tacoma detention center. It’s believed to be the first immigration arrest of its kind under the Trump administration.

'Not In This Washington.' State Democrats Respond To Trump Orders

By Jeanie Lindsay Feb 15, 2017

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson have challenged President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. Now, Democrats in the state legislature say they want to extend new protections to immigrants in Washington.

Washington Attorney General Says He's Prepared To Sue Trump Again

By Feb 15, 2017

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson predicts future legal battles with President Donald Trump. The Democrat said Wednesday that he’s prepared to sue the president again if he feels Washington state is harmed by White House actions.