Idaho Legislature Votes To Recognize Gay Marriage For Tax Purposes

The Idaho Legislature’s powerful tax committee took a vote Tuesday that some lawmakers say recognizes same-sex marriages. At issue are discrepancies between state and federal tax rules.

In 2013, the majority Republican Idaho Legislature refused to recognize same-sex couples who got married in another state because of Idaho's ban on gay marriage. So those couples had to file extra tax forms while living in Idaho. One set was for the federal government, while the other set of forms was for Idaho, where a couple would have to file as two single adults.

In 2014, Idaho’s gay marriage ban was declared invalid by the 9th Circuit Court. In June 2015, the Supreme Court guaranteed marriage equality nationwide. But the old laws are still on the books in the Gem State because the GOP hasn’t moved to erase them.

That poses a problem each year, when lawmakers are asked to bring the state’s tax code in line with the federal one. This year, two Republicans, Representatives Ron Nate and Stephen Hartgen, objected, saying Idaho should go back to not recognizing gay marriage. Their argument is that President Donald Trump will pick a new Supreme Court justice, who could revisit the legality of same sex marriage and put the issue back into state hands.

Despite those two “no” votes, the IRS conformity bill passed through the House tax committee and now heads to the floor for a vote.

