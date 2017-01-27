Idaho Lawmaker Heather Scott Tries To Get Committees Back

By Samantha Wright 43 minutes ago
  • The Idaho State Capitol Building.
    The Idaho State Capitol Building.
    Frankie Barnhill / Boise State Public Radio

North Idaho Representative Heather Scott stood on the House floor Friday and asked to be allowed to return to her committees.

“I respectfully request that I be returned to my committees so I can properly perform my duly elected position and the voice of the citizens in District 1 in North Idaho will no longer be silenced," said Scott.

It’s the latest chapter in an ongoing struggle between the Blanchard Republican and House Speaker Scott Bedke. The Speaker took away Scott’s committee assignments earlier this month after she told another lawmaker that women only move up in the Legislature by trading sexual favors.

Bedke did not say Friday he would give her back her committees, but did say they needed to have a discussion.

“Your request and your privilege is duly noted, and we should talk, you and I. Honestly and sincerely, OK?” said Bedke.

The Speaker then moved on to other business in the House.

Last week, Scott apologized for her comments but when she wasn’t returned to her committees after the apology, she posted on her Facebook page that her apology would never be good enough for the Speaker of the House.

Copyright 2017 Boise State Public Radio

Tags: 
Heather Scott
idaho lawmakers
Idaho

Related Content

Bible In Public School Classrooms Gets OK From Idaho Lawmakers

By Mar 21, 2016

Idaho lawmakers said amen for public school teachers to use the Bible in classrooms. The Idaho House voted 54-15 Monday to allow religious texts, including the Bible, to be used for reference purposes.

Northwest States Coming Around To Federal ID Card Requirements

By Feb 22, 2016

A vote by Idaho lawmakers Monday showed Northwest states are moving toward full compliance with driver's license security upgrades demanded by Congress more than a decade ago.

Idaho Governor Says He Promised Not To Act Unilaterally On Medicaid Expansion

By Mar 28, 2016

Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter has scheduled a press conference Monday morning to give his take on the legislative session that just ended. At the top of the list of topics is whether the governor might take executive action to expand Medicaid under a provision of Obamacare.