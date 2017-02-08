Idaho House Re-opens Tribal Casino Issue Of Gaming Machines

A House committee will re-open the issue of gaming machines in tribal casinos in Idaho. It’s a contentious issue that has a long history in the state.

Even though the state has casinos, Idaho outlaws slot machines. But in 2002, Idaho tribes put a measure on the ballot to amend that law. It says the tribes can own and operate gambling terminals, if they do not have a lever and if they only cash out tickets, not coins.

Some lawmakers have said the tribes are using a loophole to get around the Idaho Constitution’s ban on casino-style gambling.

But after multiple challenges, court rulings in 2006 and 2009 allowed tribes to keep those machines in their casinos.

Wednesday, Representative Tom Loertscher introduced a bill to take out a key section of the 2002 law. If passed, his bill would effectively ban the gambling terminals from tribal casinos.

The House State Affairs Committee will hold a public hearing on the bill.

