Idaho Gov. Otter Talks Education In State Of The State Address

In his State of the State address this afternoon, Governor Butch Otter backed up his commitment to further invest in higher education by pledging millions to colleges around the state.

On Friday, Governor Otter made clear higher education would be one of his top priorities this year.

In his State of the State address, Otter said by 2020 he wants 60 percent of state residents between the ages of 25 and 34 to have a college degree or certificate. He plans to use state funds to help achieve the lofty goal.

"I'm recommending the transfer of $35 million to the permanent building fund for higher education facilities throughout Idaho," Otter said.

That $35 million will be divvied up among institutions across Idaho. Boise State gets $10 million for its Center for Material Science. In the Magic Valley, the University of Idaho will receive $10 million to build a facility for the study of agriculture, food, and the environment. In the north, Lewis and Clark State College will get $10 million to build a technical education center adjacent to Lewiston High School. The final $5 million will go to remodeling a building at Idaho State.

Governor Otter also advocated the campaign of bringing a full-fledged community college to eastern Idaho.

