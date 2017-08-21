Hundreds Flock To Eastern Oregon Ranch For Eclipse

By
  • Thelma Fernandez is passing the time before the eclipse by playing dominos on a card table with her family.
    Rajah Bose
Originally published on August 20, 2017 8:24 pm

Hundreds of eclipse revelers from all over the nation have flocked to a remote ranch outside of Durkee in eastern Oregon. They’re camping in yurts, tents and RVs.

Thelma Fernandez from Hayward, California, is staying at a camp outside of Baker City.

"I’m excited to be here,” she said. “I have not gone camping. I’m 82 years old and this is very good experience.”

“I’m here to experience the wonder of the eclipse,” Fernandez added. “I come from the Philippines. And the only time I have seen something that is different in the sky is before the war. You know, where the moon is supposed to be, you know the half moon is supposed to be going this way, but it was coming downward. And my grandmother said we’re going to have a war.”

“But I am very excited to just be here,” she said.

Meanwhile, the cowboys and girls at the Haines Rodeo Grounds saddled up and roped steers as they anticipated totality.

Cort Herrera from Pendleton said he’s excited for Monday’s eclipse.  

“I’m just gonna watch my kids,” he said. “I got a couple of young ones excited to see it. I’ll probably just be excited for them to watch it.”  

Herrera and most of these cowboys and girls said they plan to watch the main show from their home, or wherever they work.

They’re excited—but they aren’t not taking the day off. 

