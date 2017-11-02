Related Programs: All Things Considered on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR & Classical MusicAll Things Considered on NPR & Classical Music How The Trump Administration Is Running The Department Of Agriculture By editor • 2 hours ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR & Classical MusicAll Things Considered on NPR & Classical Music TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on November 2, 2017 3:53 pm Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/. TweetShareGoogle+Email