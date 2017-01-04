Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on NPR News
All Things Considered Weekend on NPR News
All Things Considered Weekend on NPR & Classical Music
All Things Considered on NPR & Classical Music

How Tattoo Artist Bang Bang Is Leaving His Mark On Celebrities

By Dustin DeSoto 8 hours ago
Related Programs: 
All Things Considered on NPR News
All Things Considered Weekend on NPR News
All Things Considered Weekend on NPR & Classical Music
All Things Considered on NPR & Classical Music
  • Keith "BANG BANG" McCurdy.
    Keith "BANG BANG" McCurdy.
    waiting to get credits
Originally published on January 4, 2017 12:12 pm
Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.