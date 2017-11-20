How 'Insane' Was Campaign Spending To Control Washington Senate? $180 Per Vote

  • Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund, left, and Democrat Manka Dhingra, right, battled for a Senate seat -- and attracted a lot of money.
How much is your vote worth? It depends where you live. 

In Washington’s 45th district east of Seattle, moneyed interests paid close to $180 for each vote in just one race this year. 

Though it was a race that would end up deciding control of Washington’s Senate. And if the Democrats won, they’d win back single party control of the legislature and governorship.

Republicans weren’t going to let their very narrow majority only GOP-controlled state legislative chamber on the West Coast slip away without a fight.

A very expensive fight.

It ended up being unprecedented amount of money. Nearly $9 million was spent trying to put Republican Jinyoung Englund or Democrat Manka Dhingra into the Washington Senate, an amount Dhingra herself called “insane.” (Dhingra won the seat.)

To make some sense of the insanity, let’s go back in time to the same race three years ago. At the time, voters in Kirkland told me they were being deluged by attack ads and flyers. 

The spending set a new record for campaign cash going into a state legislative race. This year’s money makes that year look like child’s play. It was three times more in 2017.

On election night this year, state Democratic chair Tina Podlodowski uttered a hope that might bring Republicans and Democrats together. 

“Hopefully, we will never have to run a legislative race that ever costs this much money again,” Podlodowski said. 

But barring major changes to campaign finance law, the sky remains the limit on outside spending to try to buy your vote. 

