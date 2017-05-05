Head Of Oregon Department Of Human Services To Retire

  • Oregon Gov. Kte Brown has appointed Fariborz Pakseresht, left, to replace retiring Department of Human Services Director Clyde Saiki
Originally published on May 5, 2017 3:59 pm

The Oregon Department of Human Services will have a new director this fall. Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that she's appointing the head of another state agency to take the helm at DHS.

The Oregon Department of Human Services manages programs that serve seniors, the disabled, and children in foster care. The current head of the agency, Clyde Saiki, is retiring after a three-decade career in state government.

Saiki was appointed by the governor to head DHS in 2015 to help fix the state’s problem-ridden foster care system. But that area of DHS continues to struggle.

Brown has appointed Fariborz Pakseresht to replace Saiki. Pakseresht is currently the head of the Oregon Youth Authority. His appointment to head DHS will have to be confirmed by the Oregon Senate.

Saiki's resignation is effective July 1, but he's agreed to stay on in a limited role until Pakserescht takes over in September.

