Hanford Contractors Work Through Night On Tunnel Collapse

After a collapsed train tunnel with radioactive waste inside was discovered Tuesday, crews have been working to stabilize the sunken area at the Hanford nuclear site.

“Crews have working through the night on the road. But it’s unclear how soon they will be able to move in the heavy equipment they need to stabilize the hole in the train tunnels," reporter Anna King said. "They’re expected to use 50 loads of dirt to fill in the hole.”

Workers at the site were evacuated and thousands more across Hanford were directed to take shelter indoors. State and federal officials said all workers were accounted for, there were no injuries and no indication of “release” of radioactivity into the environment.

