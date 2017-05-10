Hanford Contractors Work Through Night On Tunnel Collapse

After a collapsed train tunnel with radioactive waste inside was discovered Tuesday, crews have been working to stabilize the sunken area at the Hanford nuclear site.

“Crews have working through the night on the road. But it’s unclear how soon they will be able to move in the heavy equipment they need to stabilize the hole in the train tunnels," reporter Anna King said. "They’re expected to use 50 loads of dirt to fill in the hole.”

Workers at the site were evacuated and thousands more across Hanford were directed to take shelter indoors. State and federal officials said all workers were accounted for, there were no injuries and no indication of “release” of radioactivity into the environment.

Tunnel Caves In At Hanford Nuclear Site, Thousands Of Workers Take Cover

The U.S. Department of Energy issued an emergency alert Tuesday morning at the Hanford site north of Richland, Washington, after a tunnel at a radioactive cleanup site caved in. Workers at a former chemical processing plant were evacuated and thousands more across Hanford were directed to take shelter indoors.

State and federal officials said all workers were accounted for, there were no injuries and no indication of “release” of radioactivity into the environment. By early afternoon, the employees taking shelter were given permission to go home except those needed for emergency response.

Emergency Declared At Nuclear-Contaminated Site In Washington State

Updated at 5:45 p.m. ET

The Department of Energy has declared an emergency at a nuclear-contaminated site in Washington state, after soil caved in over a portion of a tunnel containing rail cars contaminated with nuclear waste.

"All personnel in the immediate area have been accounted for — they are safe — and there is no evidence of a radiological release," Destry Henderson, spokesperson for the Hanford site's emergency operations center, said in a brief statement on Facebook.