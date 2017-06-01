Grout It: Hanford Leaders Have Plan For Collapsed Tunnel     

By 44 minutes ago
  • File photo of a tunnel at the Hanford nuclear site that partially collapsed on May 9.
    File photo of a tunnel at the Hanford nuclear site that partially collapsed on May 9.
    U.S. Department of Energy
Originally published on June 1, 2017 3:00 pm

Leaders and technical experts at the Hanford nuclear site have decided to fill a tunnel that partially collapsed last month with grout. That tunnel is full of radioactive waste.

It will take hundreds of truckloads of grout to fill the tunnel which measures more than 300-feet long, 19-feet wide and 22-feet high.  

The grouting and curing will be done in stages. The idea is to stabilize the tunnel and keep any radioactive waste shielded and held down in case the tunnel were to collapse more.

Just how they’ll grout it or what it will cost—or if it will be cleaned up more later—hasn’t been determined yet.  

“At some point in the future decisions will have to be made on how that material will be removed. But we just don’t have that right now,” U.S. Department of Energy spokesman Mark Heeter said. “Our immediate concern is getting that tunnel filled back up.”   

Heeter said this isn’t the first time grout has been used to stabilize waste at Hanford. It was used to fill up the K-East Basin near the Columbia River and recently in a hot cell at the Waste Encapsulation Storage Facility.   

The collapsed tunnel, located near the PUREX plant, was found by workers doing surveys. No one was injured and no release of radioactive material was found by the federal government.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
hanford
hanford nuclear reservation
hanford cleanup

Related Content

Workers Install Plastic Covering Over Collapsed Hanford Tunnel

By May 19, 2017

Workers at the Hanford nuclear reservation are starting to install a thick plastic covering over a tunnel that collapsed on May 9. That tunnel holds highly radioactive waste left over from the Cold War.

Caved-In Tunnel At Hanford Covered Over With Strong Tarp

By May 22, 2017

Over the weekend, workers at the Hanford nuclear site finished installing a thick plastic covering over train tunnel full of radioactive waste. The tunnel was found to have collapsed and opened up a hole nearly two weeks ago.

Digging Into The History Of Hanford's Radioactive Waste Tunnels

By May 15, 2017

One week ago workers found a tunnel filled with radioactive waste caved in at the Hanford nuclear site in southeast Washington. State officials and tribes are calling for quick cleanup action.

But how did we get here?