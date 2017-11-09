'Great Blue Wall' Opens Door For Progressive Climate Agenda Along West Coast

By Lauren Dake 10 minutes ago
  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, second from right, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, left, are joining together in support of clean energy.
    Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s Office / Flickr

On Tuesday, Republicans lost their one-vote majority in the Washington state Senate. That could open the door for a broader liberal agenda on the West Coast.

Democrats now control the legislatures and governor's office in Oregon, Washington and California.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown said she’s looking forward to joining the three states to push a progressive climate agenda.

“Oregon is a small state,” Brown said. “We’re only 4 million people, and our ability to work with states like Washington and California and frankly the province of British Columbia enables us to move further and faster.”

Democrats said they may also use their powerful position to advance health care and civil rights protections.

Republicans warn that they could recapture Washington's majority in 2018 and more taxes will only hurt the middle class.

