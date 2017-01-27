Related Programs: All Things Considered on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR & Classical MusicAll Things Considered on NPR & Classical Music GOP Rep. Will Hurd: 'One-Size-Fits-All' Plan To Border Security Is Wrong By editor • 53 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR & Classical MusicAll Things Considered on NPR & Classical Music TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit NPR. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.