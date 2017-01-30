Gonzaga Men's Basketball Gets Top National Rankings

By 1 hour ago
  • File photo of McCarthey Athletic Center, home to Gonzaga basketball.
    File photo of McCarthey Athletic Center, home to Gonzaga basketball.
    Rp0211 / Wikimedia - tinyurl.com/gw2k2xf
Originally published on January 30, 2017 1:34 pm

With 22 straight wins and no losses, the Gonzaga University men’s basketball team are the only undefeated NCAA Division 1 basketball team in the nation. And now the Bulldogs have secured the top ranking in the country’s two major polls.

It’s only the second time in the team’s history they have made it to the top of the rankings.

The team holds tops spots in both the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and the Associated Press’s Top 25. They are also one of only two teams in the West Coast Conference to hold spots in at least one of those polls.

Teams are roughly halfway through the regular college basketball season. Gonzaga have made it to the NCAA tournament 18 years in a row, advancing as far as the “elite eight” two years ago

The Bulldogs play Brigham Young University Thursday in Utah.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
Gonzaga University
Basketball
ncaa basketball

Related Content

Gonzaga and Legislature Enter Medical School Conversation

By Dec 2, 2014
Paige Browning

This week both Washington State University and University of Washington revealed their next moves in developing a Spokane medical school.

UW has asked Gonzaga University to consider a medical education partnership, now that UW and WSU dissolved their Spokane program. GU President Thayne McCulloh says a partnership is not set in stone.

“Gonzaga wants to be an active part of the and we are looking forward to opportunities to talk more broadly about what role Spokane sees Gonzaga playing,” McCulloh says.

Colorado Mayor Gets Ejected From Local College Basketball Game

By editor Jan 23, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.