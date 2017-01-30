Gonzaga Men's Basketball Gets Top National Rankings

With 22 straight wins and no losses, the Gonzaga University men’s basketball team are the only undefeated NCAA Division 1 basketball team in the nation. And now the Bulldogs have secured the top ranking in the country’s two major polls.



It’s only the second time in the team’s history they have made it to the top of the rankings.

The team holds tops spots in both the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and the Associated Press’s Top 25. They are also one of only two teams in the West Coast Conference to hold spots in at least one of those polls.

Teams are roughly halfway through the regular college basketball season. Gonzaga have made it to the NCAA tournament 18 years in a row, advancing as far as the “elite eight” two years ago

The Bulldogs play Brigham Young University Thursday in Utah.

