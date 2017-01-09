Related Program: 
Golden Globe Awards Turn Political

By editor 2 hours ago
  • Meryl Streep accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award as presenter Viola Davis, right, looks on, at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/ AP)
Originally published on January 9, 2017 11:26 am

Last night, Hollywood gathered to celebrate the 74th Golden Globe Awards. “La La Land” broke the record with seven Golden Globes. Viola Davis, Donald Glover and Casey Affleck were some of the winners. Hollywood went political, too. With Meryl Streep speaking about the importance of art and artists in the age of Trump. Daniel Fienberg, television critic for The Hollywood Reporter, was watching. He joins us.

