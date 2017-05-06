Related Programs: All Things Considered on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR & Classical MusicAll Things Considered on NPR & Classical Music Going There: A Conversation In San Diego About Life Around The U.S.-Mexico Border By Michel Martin • 35 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR & Classical MusicAll Things Considered on NPR & Classical Music TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/. TweetShareGoogle+Email