Fresh Air Weekend: Helping LA Gang Members; 'Stranger Things 2' Creators

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Priest Responds To Gang Members' 'Lethal Absence Of Hope' With Jobs, And Love: Homeboy Industries founder Father Greg Boyle has spent 30 years working in LA with gang members and young people transitioning out of prison. His new book is Barking to the Choir.

Taylor Swift Pushes Further Into Electro-Pop With 'Reputation': Swift brings together pulsing drumbeats, surging keyboards and multi-tracked vocals on her new album. The result is a record that mixes passion and emotion with careful control.

'Stranger Things 2' Creators Wanted A Sequel That Topped The Original: Brothers Ross and Matt Duffer return to the fictional town of Hawkins, Ind., for the second season of their Neflix series. "We wanted to scale it up a little bit," Matt says of Stranger Things 2.

