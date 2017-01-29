Related Programs: All Things Considered on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR & Classical MusicAll Things Considered on NPR & Classical Music Former Attorney General Calls Vetting Immigrants A 'Delicate Process' By editor • 32 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR NewsAll Things Considered Weekend on NPR & Classical MusicAll Things Considered on NPR & Classical Music TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit NPR. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.