Final Malheur Defendants Agree To Restitution

By Ryan Haas 13 hours ago
    Rick Bowmer / ASSOCIATED PRESS

 

The final two guilty defendants for last year’s occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge have each agreed this week to pay back thousands of dollars for damaging tribal artifacts.

Video taken during the 41-day occupation in eastern Oregon shows Jake Ryan of Montana and Duane Ehmer of Oregon using a government excavator to dig trenches on the refuge.

As restitution in the case, both men have agreed to pay the Burns Paiute Tribe $10,000 for damage to tribal lands within the refuge. That money will go toward cultural resource restoration projects.

The payments mark one of the final chapters in the legal case that has stretched more than a year and a half since the end of the occupation.

In total, guilty defendants in the case have now agreed to pay back just less than $100,000  for their roles in the occupation.

While prosecutors have said they’re pleased with those restitution agreements, they still total just a fraction of the millions of dollars spent for law enforcement and cleanup after the armed takeover.

