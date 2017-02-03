Federal Judge In Seattle Stops Trump's Ban On Refugees And Immigrants

By 8 minutes ago
  • Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson prepares to talk to the media about a federal judge's ruling on the Trump refugee order.
    Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson prepares to talk to the media about a federal judge's ruling on the Trump refugee order.
    Amy Radil / KUOW

A federal court judge in Seattle has ordered a temporary halt to the President Donald Trump’s immigration ban -- nationwide.

The restraining order is part of the lawsuit filed by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson. U.S. District Judge James Robart issued the ruling Friday afternoon.

The lawsuit says Trump’s executive order is unconstitutional because it discriminates based on religion. The ban blocks Syrian refugees from entering the country and temporarily suspends visa applications from certain Middle Eastern or African countries.

In its lawsuit, the state says the administration’s policy is hurting families and has prevented family members from being reunited. The complaint says the policy will cost the state significant losses in tax revenues.

Since the complaint was filed, Minnesota has joined Washington's lawsuit. Other states — New York, Massachusetts and Virginia — have also taken legal action.

The White House says the executive order is needed for national security.

The latest census figures show more than 20,000 Washington residents are from the banned countries.

Copyright 2017 KUOW

Tags: 
Donald Trump
travel ban
immigration
attorney general bob ferguson

Related Content

Washington Sues Trump Over Immigration Executive Order

By Paula Wissel Jan 30, 2017
Associated Press / AP Images

Washington state has filed a lawsuit to stop President Trump from carrying out his immigration Executive Order. The Order, signed late Friday afternoon, resulted in chaos at airports as some travelers were denied entry, including at SeaTac. It temporarily bans immigrants from seven countries and suspends the refugee program. 

Northwest Farmworkers Wary Of Trump Administration's Mexican Crackdown

By Feb 1, 2017

President Donald Trump signed executive orders to increase immigration enforcement officers, deport individuals living in the country illegally and build a wall along the border with Mexico. All while Northwest farmers say they can’t hire enough people to pick fruit or work in packing houses.

Spokane City Council Says 'No' to Religious Registry

By Jan 31, 2017

Spokane’s City Council passed an emergency ordinance Monday night that prohibits religious registries of any kind in Washington’s second largest city.