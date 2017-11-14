Federal Climate Change Report Cites Urgency In Emissions Reductions

A new climate assessment from the federal government contradicts top officials in the Trump administration. It said humans are the dominant cause of rising global temperatures.

An Associate Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington is one of the report’s 51 authors. Sarah Doherty said she found the latest science on the speed of climate change striking. The report described feedback loops in the processes that produce warming. It said we have about 30 years or less to dramatically reduce emissions, if we want to meet the key target in the Paris Agreement.

“In order to stay below that two degrees Celcius, we would have to stop emitting CO2 altogether by sometime between 2033 and and 2047, which is really quite soon," said Doherty. "That’s when we would have to go to zero emissions.”

Doherty said she hopes the report is helping shape policy at UN climate talks this week in Bonn, Germany.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee is among the local government representatives attending.

Copyright KNKX 2017