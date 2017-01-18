Fearing More Mumps Cases, Health Officials Order Some Kids Out Of School

By 10 minutes ago
  • Nearly 200 cases of mumps have been reported in Washington state.
    Nearly 200 cases of mumps have been reported in Washington state.
    CDC
Originally published on January 18, 2017 4:54 pm

Students will have to stay home from school in Spokane if they can’t prove immunity to mumps. The U.S is in the midst of the largest mumps outbreak in a decade, and it’s hit the Northwest.

So far, 56 cases have been reported in Spokane County. Sixty percent of those involve patients who were vaccinated.

“We need individuals to not take those case counts at face value,” Spokane Regional Health District spokeswoman Kim Papich said.

She says the mumps vaccine is on average 88 percent effective.

“We have more people that are vaccinated and we have more people who are vaccinated coming into contact with people who are contagious,” Papich said.

She called it “an uneven playing field,” because while the majority of the population is vaccinated, at least 10 percent of them can still get mumps. People who are not vaccinated are more contagious.

At least 200 Spokane-area students will be kept out of the classroom for close to a month. Last month, health officials in King County ordered 300 students in the Auburn School District to stay home if they couldn’t prove they were immune to the mumps.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
mumps
vaccines
vaccination

Related Content

Northwest Mumps Outbreak Puzzles Health Officials

By Jan 9, 2017

Health officials in Washington state said there have been 151 cases of mumps have been reported statewide since the end of October. Only 46 were reported in the four years prior. Mumps has also been reported in Oregon this year.

Flu Death Leads To Reminder About Flu Shot

By Kayla Roberts Sep 20, 2016
Hannah Smith with KOMU News / Flickr

A man in his 50's recently died from the flu virus in Spokane County. This has prompted the Washington Department of Health to remind people that a flu shot is still the best protection against the flu virus.