Faith Leaders Join Washington Lawmakers To Condemn 'Religious Registry'

In light of President Donald Trump’s contentious immigration order, Washington lawmakers started making moves of their own. At a press conference in Olympia Thursday, faith leaders said they want to help.



A Rabbi, a Bishop, and a Muslim walked into the room. And told a crowd of Faith Action Network supporters the immigration ban violates their collective values.

Rabbi Ruth Zlotnick from Temple Beth in Seattle, said no one should stay silent.

“All of us -- people of faith -- we create around us when we stand together a sukkat shalom, a shelter of peace,” Zlotnick said.

The crowd gathered to support a pair of bills sponsored by state Sen. Guy Palumbo and Rep. Derek Stanford, both Democrats. The legislation would keep agencies from creating and sharing a religious registry with the federal government.

Concerns about a “Muslim registry” arose during Trump’s campaign. Reports say the administration has no current plans to create one. But many elected officials have already started looking for ways to keep it out.

The House version of the bill will be heard next week. Lawmakers are unsure whether the Senate’s companion bill will receive a hearing.

