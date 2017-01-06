EPA Calls For $1 Billion Portland Harbor Superfund Cleanup

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a final plan for cleaning up pollution at the Portland Harbor Superfund Site.

The plan calls for more than a billion dollars of cleanup work over 13 years along a 10-mile stretch of Portland’s Willamette River. The area is highly contaminated from more than a century of industrial use.

The new plan raises the price of the cleanup over a previous proposal by requiring more aggressive treatment in the most contaminated parts of the site.

Dennis McLerran is the EPA’s Northwest regional administrator. He says his agency opted for a more extensive cleanup in response to public comments.

“We received over 5,000 public comments," McLerran said. "And about 90 percent of those demanded a stronger remedy from the EPA.”

The Port of Portland, one of dozens of parties responsible for cleaning up the site, criticized the EPA for low-balling the cleanup costs. The port says the actual cleanup could be a staggering $2 billion.

