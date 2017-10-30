End Of Orcas? Washington Looks To Help Save Threatened Whales

The orcas that frequent the waters of Puget Sound may not exist a century from now, according to a recent study. Washington Governor Jay Inslee says immediate action is needed to protect the whales.

Lack of food, pollutants and growing noise are two of the biggest threats facing the Orcas - or southern resident killer whales - according to the study.

Rob Williams is a co-author of the paper and a founder of Oceans Initiatives in Seattle.

"If we maintain the status quo, we may not have these whales around 100 years from now," Williams said. "But it's even worse than that. We have to remember that one oil spill could wipe the population out."

Southern resident killer whales almost exclusively eat Chinook salmon, which have been declining in numbers.

Increasing salmon stocks could build resilience and buy the whales some time, Williams said. Cutting the noise from boats could also make it easier for orcas to survive.

"If we can ask everyone to slow down a little bit, then we can reduce the noise levels that the whales experience - and since the whales use sound to hunt - we think that will help them catch more fish," Williams said.

Inslee said asking boats to slow down is one strategy he's considering.

"We need to work with everyone, federal, local governments, private companies to reduce the noise that is threatening the continued existence of this species," Inslee said.

On top of increasing the Chinook population and decreasing noise, Inslee said that legislative support is needed to tackle climate change - another threat to the orcas. He said he hopes to release an action plan to address threats to the whales in a matter of weeks.

Copyright 2017 KUOW