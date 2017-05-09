Emergency Declared At Nuclear-Contaminated Site In Washington State

The Department of Energy has declared an emergency at a nuclear-contaminated site in Washington state, after the collapse of a tunnel containing rail cars contaminated with nuclear waste.

Workers have been evacuated from the area or told to seek shelter; there have been no reports of injuries.

The Hanford Site, about 150 miles southeast of Seattle, is a former nuclear production complex and home to a long-running, challenging and sometimes troubled cleanup operation.

It's generally regarded as the most contaminated nuclear site in America. The Department of Energy says it's the most challenging of the government's nuclear cleanup projects, with millions of tons and hundreds of billions of gallons of nuclear waste.

The Department of Energy says a 20-foot-by-20-foot section of soil caved in where two underground tunnels meet next to the Plutonium Uranium Extraction Facility.

Personnel at the site have been evacuated, the department says, and workers nearby have been sent indoors "as a precaution."

The tunnel in question was storing rail cars that carried radioactive nuclear fuel from reactors to production facilities, back when the site was still used to manufacture nuclear weapons.

All workers in the region are accounted for, the Department of Energy says.

"There is no indication of a release of contamination at this point," the department says, although surveys are continuing.

"The Hanford Fire Department is on scene," the Department of Energy reports. "Workers in the vicinity are still being sheltered as a precaution."

Member station Oregon Public Broadcasting described the Hanford site, and the challenges of cleaning up nuclear waste, late last year, as part of a project about the environmental impact of the U.S. military in the Northwest:



"Hanford is the nation's largest nuclear cleanup site, with 56 million gallons of radioactive waste sitting in old, leaky underground tanks just a few hours upriver from Portland. After more than 20 years and $19 billion[,] not a drop of waste has been treated. "Hanford sits next to the Columbia River. It was one of the original Manhattan Project sites. Its nine nuclear reactors irradiated uranium fuel rods. That created plutonium, which was extracted with chemicals, processed and shipped to weapons factories. Each step produced radioactive waste. ... "The stored waste has to be treated in special rooms called black cells, which are too radioactive for humans to enter. The machinery in these black cells is supposed to operate for 40 years with no direct human intervention. If something goes wrong, the cells could be damaged."



The treatment plant was originally supposed to be finished in 2007, but the deadline has been extended several times, OPB reports.

