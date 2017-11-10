Electioneering On Social Media Platforms Skirts Transparency Rules

By 1 minute ago
  • Screen grabs of a Facebook page that drew complaints to the Washington Public Disclosure Commission for allegedly violating laws against misleading political advertising.
    Screen grabs of a Facebook page that drew complaints to the Washington Public Disclosure Commission for allegedly violating laws against misleading political advertising.
    Public Disclosure Commission

We've heard a lot about potential Russian manipulation of the 2016 presidential election. Now there's concern about shadowy online electioneering filtering down to the state and local level. This comes in the aftermath of a high-stakes state Senate race in Western Washington.

Suspicious Twitter and Facebook accounts were deployed to spread vicious attacks and distortions. These mostly targeted the Democrat in a race for control of the Washington State Senate that played out in Seattle's Eastside suburbs. The tech news site GeekWire first reported the evidence, which came from an anonymous cybersecurity team. They flagged multiple accounts as part of larger project to identify what the researchers call "computational propaganda efforts." The cyber researchers did not uncover who was behind the suspicious online activity. 

In an interview with public radio, GeekWire's reporter explained the cyber sleuths applied search algorithms to publicly available datasets of tweets to identify three categories of suspect accounts:

  • Bots: Automated tools to publish content, often recognizable as a bot because the account has no profile photo, a weird handle or syntax and posts at odd hours. 
  • Cyborgs: Prolific tweeter involving a combination of automation and a human curator who may interact with others. 
  • Trolls: A human who purposely agitates around wedge issues. 

Separately, the state campaign watchdog agency received one complaint about a fake Facebook page impersonating Democratic candidate Manka Dhingra. Kim Bradford is the Public Disclosure Commission's spokesperson.

"It is the new frontier of campaign finance regulation," Bradford said. "I think in a lot of ways fortunately our laws are flexible enough to cover it. It is just a matter of figuring out how they will apply in these situations." 

Bradford said existing rules about transparency in political advertising and reporting of campaign expenditures apply to "mass communication" in support or opposition to a candidate or ballot measure. 

"Social media, specifically Facebook and Twitter, are specifically called out in the rule," Bradford said. "We do feel like it is covered." 

The targeted candidate, Dhingra, won her race handily over Republican Jinyoung Englund. After a Thursday update of vote totals Dhingra had 55 percent of the vote compared to Englund's 45 percent in the suburban 45th Legislative District, which is centered on Redmond and Woodinville and includes parts of Sammamish and Kirkland. 

The impact of the shadowy social media attacks on this race are hard to judge. 

"It's tough to say how much of an affect that might have had," said Alex Bond, the political director for the Washington Senate Democratic Campaign. "I hope this is not a preview of things that will be seeing in next year's election. It would be really disappointing." 

Bond worked closely with the Dhingra campaign during the 2017 election cycle. He said he checked Twitter almost every day and was unaware of attack bots spreading misinformation until GeekWire reported it this week. 
Imposter Facebook pages however repeatedly hit the campaign's radar. 

"People saw through it, but it is so incredibly dishonest," Bond said. 

The official complaint investigated by the state Public Disclosure Commission resulted in a letter to a Republican-affiliated PAC called "Working Families." The PDC warned the PAC to include sponsor identification in its political advertising and to avoid the use of assumed names. 

Working Families changed the name of the Facebook page, which was recently taken down, to "Unofficial Manka Dingra" and clarified its sponsorship.

Copyright 2017 Northwest News Network.  

Tags: 
Manka Dhingra
45th legislative district
Social Media

Related Content

Democrats Declare Victory In Washington 45th District Race, Capture One-Party Control Of Olympia

By Nov 8, 2017
Ted S. Warren / Associated Press

Democrats are declaring victory in a special Washington state Senate race that will give them one-party rule in Olympia. A new vote tally Wednesday showed Democrat Manka Dhingra maintaining her lead in the 45th district race in the Seattle suburbs. 

National Spotlight Shines On Battle For Control Of Washington Senate

By Jul 13, 2017

First it was Georgia. Then Montana. Now the national political spotlight is falling on Washington state and a special election later this year. But unlike those earlier contests, this one isn’t to fill a seat in Congress.

It’s for the state legislature.

Millennial State Lawmaker Defends Against Ethics Charges After Social Media Sharing

By Dec 13, 2016

Washington’s youngest state lawmaker is defending herself against ethics charges related to her social media practices. Republican Melanie Stambaugh appeared Tuesday before the Legislative Ethics Board.