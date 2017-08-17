EFSEC Extends Vancouver Oil Terminal Deadline, Chair Stepping Down

By 27 seconds ago
  • Vancouver Energy’s proposed facility (highlighted in blue) at Terminal 5 at the Port of Vancouver.
    Vancouver Energy’s proposed facility (highlighted in blue) at Terminal 5 at the Port of Vancouver.
    COURTESY OF TESORO CORP.

For the seventh time, a decision on a controversial Vancouver oil terminal has been pushed back. The Washington state energy board now has until November 30 to make a recommendation to Governor Jay Inslee. But that’s not the only setback.

After the energy council voted to extend the deadline, chair Bill Lynch announced he would also be stepping down.

Lynch has served as council chair since 2013, when the Vancouver oil terminal project was first introduced.

It’s not clear why Lynch is leaving, but it’s at an unusual time. The council is just months away from making a decision on the project.

Governor Inslee’s office confirmed that they have received a resignation letter from Lynch and anticipate a smooth transition as they look to appoint a new chair.

With a final decision likely stretching into next year, even more focus will be on the Port of Vancouver elections this fall, when voters will decide between a candidate in favor of the terminal and one starkly against it.

Tags: 
vancouver oil terminal
oil transport
Fossil Fuels

Related Content

Washington Pushes Deadline On Vancouver Oil Terminal Decision

By Molly Solomon Jul 3, 2017

The deadline to reach a decision on a controversial oil terminal planned for Vancouver has been pushed back again. The Washington state Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council, or EFSEC, filed an extension that will give it until Aug. 31 to make a recommendation to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

The extension is the sixth time the state energy board has pushed the deadline for a recommendation.

Vancouver Port Commissioner Who Supports Oil Terminal Won't Seek Re-Election

By Molly Solomon Mar 29, 2017

Port of Vancouver commissioner Brian Wolfe announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election this fall. He’s vacating his seat after nearly 12 years on the job.

Wolfe said he’ll be stepping down at the end of this year to spend more time with his wife.

Wolfe has supported a massive oil-by-rail project proposed for the port. He said increased pressure from opponents of the oil terminal have been taxing on him and his family.

Washington Supreme Court Orders Environmental Review For Coastal Oil Terminals

By David Steves Jan 12, 2017
Flick User Harrison / Flickr

The Washington Supreme Court has ruled that two proposed fossil fuel terminal projects in Grays Harbor cannot go forward without further environmental review.