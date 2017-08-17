EFSEC Extends Vancouver Oil Terminal Deadline, Chair Stepping Down

For the seventh time, a decision on a controversial Vancouver oil terminal has been pushed back. The Washington state energy board now has until November 30 to make a recommendation to Governor Jay Inslee. But that’s not the only setback.

After the energy council voted to extend the deadline, chair Bill Lynch announced he would also be stepping down.

Lynch has served as council chair since 2013, when the Vancouver oil terminal project was first introduced.

It’s not clear why Lynch is leaving, but it’s at an unusual time. The council is just months away from making a decision on the project.

Governor Inslee’s office confirmed that they have received a resignation letter from Lynch and anticipate a smooth transition as they look to appoint a new chair.

With a final decision likely stretching into next year, even more focus will be on the Port of Vancouver elections this fall, when voters will decide between a candidate in favor of the terminal and one starkly against it.