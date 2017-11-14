Economic Woes Linger In Oregon Communities Scarred By Wildfire

  • The sun was barely visible over Portland through the smoke through smoke from wildfires burning in the Columbia River Gorge in September.
    Don Ryan / Associated Press

Wildfires are largely out across the Pacific Northwest, but the economic fallout continues in many communities.

Wildfires closed highways and tourist attractions this summer and fall in places like the Columbia River Gorge and the southern Oregon coast. In Ashland, Oregon Shakespeare Festival director Cynthia Rider said wildfire smoke forced the cancellation of nine outdoor performances. Rider said it’s the fourth year of the past five where that’s been necessary, and she’s worried about the long-term impact to the area’s reputation.

“A disappointing vacation when all outdoor activities are unappealing at best, or impossible in certain situations, are a true threat to our region’s economic vitality,” said Rider.

According to an economic advisor to Governor Kate Brown, businesses in areas affected by wildfires have experienced losses in sales of up to 60 percent and laid off seasonal employees earlier than usual.  

Related Content

State Government Adapts As Wildfires Take Their Toll

By Sep 12, 2017

This year’s intense wildfire season in Oregon has re-ignited a long-simmering debate at the state Capitol: How to manage forests in a way that doesn’t lead to infernos.

But the politics of wildfires are complicated.

Rain Dampens Wildfires, But May Spur Landslides in Columbia Gorge

By Oct 23, 2017

As heavy rains move into the Northwest, geologists are watching the Oregon side of the Columbia River Gorge. This summer’s wildfires have made slopes that are already prone to landslides even more treacherous.