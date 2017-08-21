Eclipse 2017: The View From The Northwest

The eclipse is here.

Up to 1 millions visitors have flocked to Oregon to watch the first total solar eclipse viewable from the contiguous United States in 38 years.



The path of totality runs all the way across North America starting near Lincoln City, Oregon, at 9:05 PDT and ending near Charleston, South Carolina, at 2:48 EDT.

Totality began on the Oregon Coast at 10:16 a.m. PDT. And eclipse watchers were ready.

--------------------

Portland - 10:28 a.m. PDT

--------------------

Pullman, Washington - 10 a.m. PDT

--------------------

Outside Baker City, Oregon - 8:59 a.m. PDT

--------------------

Durkee, Oregon - 8:45 a.m.

--------------------

Outside Baker City, Oregon - 8:15 a.m. PDT:

Can't get out to see the eclipse in person? NASA is live streaming the celestial event.