Douglas County Plans To Close Its Libraries This Spring

By 1 minute ago
  • Myrtle Creek is one of the Douglas County Branch libraries slated to close April 1st.
    Myrtle Creek is one of the Douglas County Branch libraries slated to close April 1st.
    Douglas County Libraries

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is preparing to close its eleven branch libraries later this year. The board says it can no longer afford to fund the system. County Commissioners say because of declining timber revenue, they have had to pare down services. The most recent casualty is libraries. 

In the November election a group tried to pass a special funding district to keep the libraries open, but it failed. Robert Heilman lives in Myrtle Creek and is on the advisory board of his branch library and the Douglas County Library Foundation. He says he’s not feeling very hopeful that the system can be revived.

“Frankly, I would be very surprised if we had more than maybe 3 libraries left a year from now. And those will be running on very limited service levels,” Heilman said.

Heilman says a couple groups are trying to form a task force to come up with a plan for reopening libraries. The ten small branch libraries are scheduled to close April 1st. The library in Roseburg will be open through May.

Copyright 2017 KLCC

Tags: 
library
Northwest Timber
timber counties

Related Content

Northwest Timber Industry Hit Hard By Heavy Fall Rains

By Dec 28, 2016

The rainiest fall on record in parts of eastern Oregon and Washington was good for keeping late-season wildfires at bay, but torrential rains wreaked havoc on some timber harvesters in the Northwest.

In Idaho Lumber Country, Trump Voters Wait To See If He Can Jumpstart Jobs

By Dec 1, 2016

A few weeks before the election, the Tri-Pro lumber mill in north Idaho shut down. It was the second mill to close in the area in six months, putting more than a hundred people out of work.

While that's big economic loss for any community, it was especially tough for the tight-knit town of Orofino and its 3,000 or so residents.