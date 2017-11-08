Democrats Declare Victory In Washington 45th District Race, Capture One-Party Control Of Olympia

By 5 minutes ago
  • Olympia State Capitol Building
    Olympia State Capitol Building
    Ted S. Warren / Associated Press

Democrats are declaring victory in a special Washington state Senate race that will give them one-party rule in Olympia. A new vote tally Wednesday showed Democrat Manka Dhingra maintaining her lead in the 45th district race in the Seattle suburbs. 

Olympia Correspondent Austin Jenkins says Democrats see Washington, Oregon and California as a “blue wall” to challenge President Donald Trump.

“Democrats want the West Coast to act as sort of a unified resistance to Trump policies especially on issues like climate change and immigration." Jenkins said, "But here in Washington the reality is Democrats will only have a one seat majority in the state Senate, it’s a similarly tenuous majority in the state House, so it’s not like they’re going to have a runaway mandate here and 2018 is an election year when many more seats are up and the potential for a reversal of fortune is certainly very present.” 

The race in the 45th district drew nearly $9 million dollars -- and national attention not usually seen in a state legislative race.

Tags: 
washington democrats
Manka Dhingra
Olympia
45th legislative district

Related Content

Democrat Takes Early Lead In Race For Control Of Washington State Senate

By 11 hours ago

Democrats had the early advantage in the race for control of the Washington state Senate as Democrat Manka Dhingra led Republican Jinyoung Englund by 10 points in a special election on the eastside of Lake Washington.

National Spotlight Shines On Battle For Control Of Washington Senate

By Jul 13, 2017

First it was Georgia. Then Montana. Now the national political spotlight is falling on Washington state and a special election later this year. But unlike those earlier contests, this one isn’t to fill a seat in Congress.

It’s for the state legislature.

Battle For Control Of Washington Senate Draws Outside Money

By Jun 7, 2017
http://andyhill.src.wastateleg.org/about/45th-district/
The Campaign of Late Senator Andy Hill

A state legislative race in Washington is starting to draw out of state money. For one donor from Idaho that’s because the outcome could determine west coast climate policy. 