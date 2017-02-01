Crop-Eating Mold Can Take Hold Of Northwest Wheat After 100 Days Of Snow

By 36 minutes ago
  • Snow mold starts to damage winter wheat after about 100 days of snow cover.
    Snow mold starts to damage winter wheat after about 100 days of snow cover.
    Tim Murray / Washington State University
Originally published on February 1, 2017 2:53 pm

During winter’s coldest months, snow can protect winter wheat like a blanket on a bed. But if it hangs around too long it can cause problems.

Eastern Washington and Oregon are at nearly 100 days of snow. And that’s the mark when dreaded snow mold starts winning against the wheat. Snow mold are fungi that come in deadly pink or speckled grey. And they form a spidery web under the snow -- eating any green in sight.

Tim Murray is with Washington State University. He’s been studying snow mold off and on for 40 years.

“It takes about 100 days or so before they’re able to grow enough to cause damage to the wheat plant,” Murray said. “The longer the snow cover stays beyond 100 days the greater the damage potential is.”

Murray said that if the snow melts off pretty quickly now, the snow mold might only be a problem in spots. But if the snow stays for several more weeks, he expects more trouble for farmers. 

Many farmers are starting to plant new wheat varieties that are resistant to snow mold.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
winter
snow
snow mold
WSU Research

Related Content

Parents Are Feeling Trapped As Snow Days Pile Up In The Tri-Cities

By Jan 18, 2017

Old Man Winter has struck again east of the Cascades. Residents woke up Wednesday to find the deep snow covering the area frosted by an ice storm.

In the Tri-Cities, children have had nearly a dozen snow days and late-start days this winter. Piled on with airport, mountain pass and work closures -- many parents are feeling quite trapped.

Roof Collapses A Major Safety Concern Following Oregon Snowstorms

By Ryan Haas Jan 12, 2017
Associated Press / AP Images

Residents in the snowiest parts of Oregon are reporting roof collapses following a series of winter storms. One such collapse took place at the Highland Magnet at Kenwood School in the Bend-La Pine School District.

Snow Storms Jam Up Life And Work East Of The Cascades

By Jan 9, 2017

A major storm east of the Cascades has dumped snow and closed businesses and schools Monday. The weather has also been a factor in several accidents and deaths. Bend, Oregon, has nearly three feet of snow in some places.