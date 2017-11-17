A Controversial Oregon Transmission Line Gets The Go-Ahead

The federal government approved plans on Friday for a controversial transmission line that would cross public lands in eastern Oregon into southwestern Idaho.

The Bureau of Land Management decision means that Idaho Power will now have right-of-way on federal lands for the 300-mile project.

Idaho Power officials called the decision a “significant milestone” for the Boardman to Hemingway project. The transmission line will span public, private and state lands.

Officials said the high-voltage line will help connect new renewable energy projects -- like wind and solar farms -- to the grid. It will also help meet increasing demands as more people move into the area.

The project had stirred up controversy with farmers and conservationists, who worried that it would fragment habitat.

The project must be also be approved by the state of Oregon. Idaho Power says the project should be up and running in 2024 or later.

