Click Here For School Delays And Closures For Wednesday, January 4

Bellingham SD: Schools on time with a few snow bus routes. Details at bellinghamschools.org

Calvary Christian School: 2 Hours Late.

Elgin School District: CLOSED on Wednesday 1/4/17 and Thursday 1/5/17 for the purpose of snow removal at school buildings and to finish repair work at the high school.

Granite Falls SD: Limited bus transportation (snow routes) up the Mountain Loop Hwy past Masonic Park.

Kennewick Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP, Keewaydin Discovery Center. No breakfast.

Kingspoint Christian School: on a 2 hour delay Wednesday with no morning extended daycare

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: 2 Hours Late

Morton SD: Buses on snow routes

Paterson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Mercer and Hundred Circles routes pick-up at Hundred Circles Shop

Quincy SD: 2 Hours Late.

Richland Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. RSD buses using snow routes Wednesday thru Friday.

Riverview SD: Routes Rt 44 Cedarcrest, Rt 34 Tolt Middle Rt, 45 Stillwater Elem. Yellow Bus, Rt 22 are on snow routes, all other buses on regular routes.

Wahluke Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool