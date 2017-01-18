Click Here for School Delays And Closures for Wednesday, January 18

Athena-Weston SD: Closed
Bethlehem Lutheran School: 2 Hours Late. Before care opens at 8:30am.
Blue Mountain Community College: Pendleton: 4 hr delay. Hermiston and Boardman are on a 4 hour delay (opening at noon). MF remains on 2 hr delay. Baker is running on schedule. These statuses may change as the day progresses.
Calvary Christian School: Closed
Christ the King School: 2 Hours Late
Clarkston School Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Colfax SD: Closed
Columbia-Burbank Sch. Dist.: Closed, district offices open.
Cove SD: Closed
Dayton (WA) Sch. Dist.: Closed
Dixie Sch. Dist.: Closed
Elgin SD: Closed
Ellensburg Sch. Dist.: 3 Hours Late
Genesee SD: Closed
Grandview Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No preschool
Grangeville SD: Closed
Granger Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast
Imbler School District: Closed
Kahlotus School Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Kendrick SD: Closed
Kennewick Sch. Dist.: Closed.
Kingspoint Christian School: Closed
Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No breakfast, No AM tri-tech , No AM Preschool
Kooskia SD: Closed
La Grande Sch. Dist.: Closed
Lapwai SD: Closed
Lewiston SD: Two-hour delay; no AM kindergarten.
Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: Closed
Mabton School District: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Milton-Freewater SD: Closed
Moscow SD: Closed
Nezperce SD: Closed
North Powder SD: Closed
Orofino SD: Closed
Pasco SD: Closed
Paterson Sch. Dist.: Closed
Pendleton SD: Closed
Pilot Rock SD: Closed
Pomeroy SD: Closed
Prosser Sch. Dist.: Closed
Pullman SD: Closed
Richland Sch. Dist.: Closed
Stanfield SD: Closed
Sunnyside Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Toppenish Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Troy SD: Closed
Umatilla School District: Closed
Union Gap Sch. Dist.: 2-hour delay; classes will begin at 10:30 am. NO breakfast will be served. Morning Pre School/Head Start, if normally scheduled for the day, is canceled. Afternoon Pre School is still a go. It has not been determined if there will be school sponsored after-school events. Latchkey will be offered after school.
University of Idaho Moscow: Closed
Wahluke Sch. Dist.: Schools closed, district offices open, No kindergarten or preschool
Walla Walla Sch. Dist.: Closed
West Valley Sch. Dist.: Closed.
WSU Pullman: Two-hour delay.
WSU Tri-Cities: Closed
Yakama Nation Tribal School: Closed
Zillah School District: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool