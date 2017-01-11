Click Here for School Delays And Closures for Wednesday, January 11

Adna SD: 2 Hours Late
Athena-Weston School District: Closed
Bethel SD (WA): No out-of-district transportation
Calvary Christian School: Closed
Castle Rock Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
Dayton (WA) Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast
Dixie Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No Breakfast
Echo School District: Closed
Helix School District: Closed
Ione SD: Closed
Kahlotus School Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Kennewick Sch. Dist.: Closed. Before and after-school activities are canceled.
Kingspoint Christian School: Closed. no extended day care, no evening programs
Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: Closed
Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: Closed
Milton-Freewater School District: Closed
Morrow County School District: Closed
Paterson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Mercer and Sonova routes meet at 100 Circles shop
Pendleton School District: Closed
Pilot Rock School District: Closed
Port Angeles SD : Buses on snow routes
Prosser Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No a.m. preschool, no a.m. tri-tech, no a.m. Lourdes
Rainier (WA) SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation. No Early Release
Richland Sch. Dist.: Closed
Stanfield School District: Closed
Toledo SD: Closed
Umatilla School District: Closed
Wahluke Sch. Dist.: Closed
Walla Walla Sch. Dist.: Closed
Winlock SD: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes
Yakama Nation Tribal School: 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes